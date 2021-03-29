Skowhegan schools

-
The tribal ambassador of the Penobscot Nation says she and others will keep up the pressure to retire Skowhegan High School's "Indians" mascot, despite…
A group calling itself Not Your Mascot, Maine has presented a petition to the Skowhegan school board and superintendent asking that the town’s high school…
SKOWHEGAN, Maine - Skowhegan-area schools won't be forced to drop the nickname "Indians" for their sports teams. In a close decision late Thursday, the…
SKOWHEGAN, Maine - Members of Maine's four Native American tribes say it's time for public schools in Skowhegan to stop using the term "Indians" as the…