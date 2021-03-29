-
BANGOR, Maine - A Maine congressman is working across the aisle with a Republican from Indiana on a proposal that would create mental health telemedicine…
-
Routine appointments for health care came to a halt in March, when Mainers hunkered down at home as the state braced for a possible surge of the…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's two United States senators say six health care organizations across the state are going to be able to expand online services and…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Four Maine school districts and a provider of rural health care are sharing more in $1.6 million in federal funding to expand access to…
-
ORONO, Maine - Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King is calling for increased federal investment and support for telemedicine.During a roundtable discussion today at…