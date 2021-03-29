Walter Whitcomb

-
The key to success in farming is work that's done before a single seed is planted. That was the message from the state's top agriculture official in…
-
The head of the state agency that would be charged with overseeing marijuana regulation under ballot Question 1 says his department is simply not prepared…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A plan by Gov. Paul LePage to reorganize the recently-created Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry has run into…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - How the state should manage more than 600,000 acres of public lands is an issue that is under intense scrutiny at the State House, where…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Anxiety has been running high at the Maine Forest Service ever since the release of Gov. Paul LePage's state budget, which proposes the…