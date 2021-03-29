Your Vote 2014

-
AUGUSTA, Maine - On the Maine Legislature's opening day, partisan lines were drawn in the Republican-led Senate, which rejected a demand from Democrats…
In an election cycle that saw Republicans post significant gains at the expense of Maine Democrats, some pundits have concluded that it's time for the…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's secretary of state says Republican Sen. Michael Thibodeau is officially the winner of the close race for the Waldo County state…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine officials will do recounts in three tight races for spots in the state Senate.The Maine secretary of state's office says that a…
For the first time in 20 years, the two houses of the Maine Legislature will be under the control of different parties. Pending recounts, Republicans have…
On Morning Edition, Irwin Gratz interviewed University of New England political science professor Brian Duff. Among other analysis, he says those who…
Political commentator Al Diamon took on election results with Irwin Gratz. He says Gov. Paul LePage was re-elected based on three major factors: he ran a…
Democrat Emily Cain has formally conceded the 2nd Congressional District race to Republican Bruce Poliquin. The vote counting last night showed a contest…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Democrats have maintained control of the Maine House of Representatives — barely. They will need most of the four independents that…
It was a busy day at the polls as Maine voters cast their ballots on high-stakes political races as well as questions on bear baiting, bonds, and…