-
PORTLAND, Maine - A proposal to combat the spread of Zika virus offered by a Maine senator has passed the U.S. Senate. Independent Sen. Angus King…
-
BANGOR, MAINE - Maine independent Sen. Angus King introduced legislation today to fight the spread of the Zika virus."And we're concerned about it in…
-
The U.S. Senate has approved a compromise measure to provide emergency funding of $1.1 billion to combat the Zika virus.Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed Maine's first case of the Zika virus.A Hancock County resident over…