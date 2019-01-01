Compassion: Can We Become More Compassionate?

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (Nov 26); no calls will be taken.
In the season of giving thanks, we'll talk about what it means to be compassionate, and how, and if, one can foster compassion in oneself or in others.
Guests
- Vaishali Mamgain, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor of Economics and the Director at the BCB Center for Compassion, University of Southern Maine
- Sara Ewing-Merrill is a co-pastor at HopeGateWay in Portland. She also serves as Executive Director and co-founder of Greater Portland Family Promise
- Penthea Burns is a senior Associate at the Cutler Institute and Muskie School of Public Service at the University of Southern Maine.
- Kimberly Post is a Community-Based Learning Director, and Engagement Coordinator at the Center for Sustainable Communities at Saint Joseph’s College
Resources
- What Is Compassion and How Can It Improve My Life?
- Compassion Can Be Trained
- Can compassion have economic benefits?
- Why Self-Compassion Works Better Than Self-Esteem
- How Wealth Reduces Compassion
- Why Compassion Is a Better Managerial Tactic than Toughness
- "Common-enemy thinking is tearing a diverse nation apart"
- Compassion versus empathy
- The Hidden Power of Assuming Positive Intent