A fall Maine landscape
Maine
Maine Calling

Made-in-Maine Gift Guide

By Cindy Han,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published November 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Plain brown paper gift box; green Maine Public knit cap; pillow with colorful images of buoys; yellow jar of lemon jam
Maine Public

It's time to get ideas for holiday gift-giving. Our annual Made-in-Maine Gift Guide show features unique local creations, artwork, books, food items, clothing—as well as experiences and services. We'll also hear about craft shows and festivals that showcase Maine-made products. Tune in for suggestions of what to give others—or yourself—this season.
  
Panelists:
Whitney Gill, executive director, Maine Crafts Association
Margaret Hoffman, community relations manager, Visit Freeport
 
VIP callers:
Hilary Crowell, owner & weaver, The Cultivated Thread in Wiscasset
Nikki Pilgrim, artist, curator, Caravan Artist Market
 

Cindy Han
