Eliot Coleman: Sharing His Experiences with Organic Farming

Eliot Coleman is a pioneer of the organic farming movement. He joins us to discuss the revised and expanded edition of his classic work. He presents the simplest and most sustainable ways of growing top-quality organic vegetables and updates practical information on marketing the harvest, small-scale equipment, and farming and gardening for the long-term health of the soil.

Guest: Eliot Coleman has more than 50 years of experience in all aspects of organic farming, including field vegetables, greenhouse vegetables, rotational grazing of cattle and sheep, and range poultry. He is the author of The New Organic Grower, Four-Season Harvest, and The Winter Harvest Handbook, as well as the instructional workshop DVD “Year-Round Vegetable Production with Eliot Coleman.” Coleman and his wife, Barbara Damrosch, currently operate a commercial year-round market garden, in addition to horticultural research projects, at Four Season Farm in Harborside, Maine

