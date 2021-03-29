-
On a gray fall day at Goranson’s Farm in Dresden, Carl Johanson evaluates a crop of soon-to-be harvested cabbage, lettuce and spinach, reflecting on the…
Do you ever wonder what farmers are doing when it's 20 degrees below zero and the snow is as high as an elephant's eye?It can be hard for farmers to make…
Maine Public TV Air Time: Thur., February 7 at 10:00 pm Dairy Farms remain the backbone of agriculture in New England, but they fight for survival in an…
A working farm in Clinton is hosting a two day Agricultural Trade Show through tomorrow. Organizers say Maine Farms Days at Misty Meadows Farm is designed…
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making Maine farms hard-hit by the drought eligible for federal assistance.The USDA has designated Androscoggin and…
Maine Public TV Air Time:Sunday, July 10 at 5:00 pmA year in the life of the Gregg family on a four hundred acre farm in Mapleton, Maine where three…
The growing popularity of the farm-to-table movement and a surge of interest in local food is fueling a renewed interest in agriculture. It’s not just an…
UNION, Maine (AP) _ A series of central Maine workshops geared for beginning farmers will focus on everything from obtaining organic certification to…
EASTON, Maine — That side of fries on your plate may have been harvested by a Maine child.For generations, students in northern Maine have been dismissed…
SACO, Maine — Several Maine dairy farms are pondering their future this week after finding themselves without a way of getting their milk to market. The…