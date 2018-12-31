LePage Pardons Former State Lawmaker Of Felony-Level Drug Trafficking Conviction

Gov. Paul LePage has pardoned a former Republican state lawmaker for a 35-year-old felony-level drug trafficking conviction, a move that could affect an ongoing investigation into whether that same lawmaker illegally hunted with firearms.

Former state Rep. Jeffrey Pierce, of Dresden, said he requested clemency for the conviction, and that he was notified by LePage's office that the Governor had signed the pardon late last week.

Pierce did not agree to a recorded interview, but he reiterated previous comments in which he described the conviction as ancient history, and the Maine Democratic Party's move to publicize his past during his unsuccessful reelection bid as ‘dirty politics.’

Pierce also acknowledged that he had hunted with firearms since his conviction, but says he didn't realize that he was violating state and federal laws, which prohibit anyone convicted of a felony-level crime from possessing firearms.

The firearms violation is the subject of an investigation by the Maine Warden Service, a probe that's still open according to spokesperson John MacDonald.

Under state law, a pardon does not expunge a criminal record, but makes it confidential in most instances.

The governor's office did not respond to emails or a phone message seeking comment.