Ruth Chang: How Can Making Hard Choices Empower Us?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published March 10, 2017 at 8:48 AM EST

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episodeDecisions Decisions Decisions.

About Ruth Chang's TED Talk

One choice isn't always better than the other. Philosopher Ruth Chang says, once we realize that, it's easier to embrace the hard work of decision-making.

About Ruth Chang

Ruth Chang is a professor of philosophy at Rutgers University. Her research focuses on decision-making and the human condition: how do we exercise our freedom through the choices we make?

NPR/TED Staff