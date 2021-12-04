© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
FCC Applications

MAINE PUBLIC RADIO - PUBLIC NOTICE - FM Radio Station Construction Permit – Eastport

Published December 4, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST

On November 3, 2021, Maine Public Broadcasting Corporation, applicant for a new noncommercial educational FM radio station on 90.7, Eastport, Maine, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a construction permit. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/views/public/nceDraftCopy?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37c2e76b9017c388bcc10071f&id=25076ff37c2e76b9017c388bcc10071f&goBack=N