Hartford students get warm welcome on first day back in school

Connecticut Public Radio | By Catherine Shen
Published August 29, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
First Day of School, Hartford
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Essence Haugabook is all smiles as she enters Rawson Elementary School for her first day of fifth grade with her father Antwan Haugabook (in green) just behind. The students and families of Rawson Elementary School in Hartford are greeted with enthusiasm by members of Calling All Brothers.

Some Hartford public schools students were surprised on their first day back at school today by members of Calling All Brothers, who cheered and high-fived students as they walked into the Sarah J. Rawson Elementary School.

Val Burn had just walked his daughter to her first day of kindergarten. He said they didn’t expect such an exciting welcome.

"She like, 'Let me do this Dad,'" Burn said. "That's her style. She do it all."

As the doors opened, some of the children were eager to go in, but in some cases, parents needed time to digest letting their kids go.

Brandy Hendrix is a Hartford parent.

"I'm a little nervous, this is her first year of school," Hendrix said. "I'm nervous but I’m excited for her."

Hendrix said her daughter is looking forward to learning in school.

This story will be updated.

First Day of School, Hartford
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
First grade teacher Ella Barnes hugs former student Corey Nickson who came out to welcome students to Rawson Elementary School on the first day of the new school year. The students and families of Rawson Elementary School in Hartford are greeted with enthusiasm by members of Calling All Brothers.

