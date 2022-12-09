© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mass shootings may get all the attention, but advocates say don't minimize everyday gun violence

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith,
Patrick Skahill
Published December 9, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST
Newtown Vigil
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Jeremy Stein, Executive Director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, said to any congressman who does not agree with common sense gun laws, "You need to start looking for a new job." The Newtown Action Alliance together with the Newtown Interfaith Council hosted a vigil to stand with the Uvalde following the tragedy in that community. Afterward they marched to the National Shooting Sports Foundation headquarters just a few miles away.

It’s been 10 years since a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown left 20 students and six educators dead. The tragedy put renewed focus on America’s gun laws and on the nation’s massive number of mass shootings.

But the country also struggles with a less-talked about form of everyday gun violence. In 2020, more than 45,000 people died from gun-related injuries in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During that same year, nearly eight in 10  murders involved a firearm, the highest percentage since the late 1960s.

“We are going to hear a lot of stories about Sandy Hook over the next couple of weeks as we should,” said Jeremy Stein, executive director of CT Against Gun Violence. “But we also need to make sure that we're talking to those survivors that are in places like New Haven, Bridgeport, Hartford – those places that are seeing gun violence on an almost daily basis.”

Stein said gun death rates in Connecticut are statistically low compared to other states, but that “white people in Connecticut are far better protected than Black and brown communities.”

A 2018 study in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine found Black men are 14 times more likely than white men to die by firearm homicide.

Sean Reeves, with CT Against Gun Violence, lost his son 11 years ago when he was shot and killed in New Haven.

“We have had several mass shootings throughout the last few years, which has informed and pushed policy,” he said.

But Reeves said lawmakers need to do more to address everyday gun violence in communities.

I don't really think policy addresses those things yet,” he said.

Stein said all citizens need an equal chance at having an equal quality of life.

He said it’s important for the media to tell stories from Sandy Hook, but it’s also imperative Americans pay attention to gun violence in cities.

“We don't hear about these stories that are existing every day,” Stein said. “Sometimes the media forgets to report on that and sometimes we take it for granted. It's ‘Oh, yes; another Black man killed in Hartford. Oh, let me scroll the page.’

“We can't stop caring about this.”

Tags
New England News Collaborative
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill