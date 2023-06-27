UConn says damages from April rioting estimated over $122,000 so far – and climbing

The University of Connecticut says rioters caused just under $123,000 worth of damages the night of the Huskies men basketball team’s NCAA championship win over San Diego State in April – and that total is likely to increase.

In a report submitted last month to the state Auditors of Public Accounts, UConn values the combined damages – including damaged vehicles (including a flipped van), stolen street signs, torn-down lamp posts, broken windows, among other incidents – at $122,802.77.

“This preliminary figure does not include additional costs that continue to be tabulated, including that of employee labor to conduct the repairs,” said UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz. “The University expects the final cost to be significantly higher than what we were able to reflect in our first round of reporting to auditors.”

Reitz said the UConn Police Department has made 22 arrests, attained nine open arrest warrants, and have four more warrants pending in court. Police also continue to investigate other individuals and incidents of vandalism, Reitz said, and the department will ask prosecutors to pursue restitution for damages in court.

Thousands of fans poured out of a watch party at Gampel Pavilion on UConn’s Storrs campus the evening of April 3 following the Huskies fifth national championship victory, with some lighting fires and committing other acts of property damage.