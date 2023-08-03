Massachusetts State Police graduates 165 new troopers in Springfield

The Massachusetts State Police Thursday held its graduation ceremony in Springfield for its latest class of recruits.

Along with the usual pomp and circumstance, the 88th recruit training troop marched into the Mass Mutual Center and performed drills. Then, the 165-person class had their badges pinned on their uniforms and were sworn in by Gov. Maura Healey.

Following that, in her remarks, the governor said this group of new troopers is one of the most diverse the department has ever seen.

"Your cultural awareness, your cohesion as a group across these differences will help you engage with our communities, build trust and ensure public safety in our state," the governor said.

Healey also said how much she appreciates the sacrifices the new troopers are making as they join the state police.

"And I deeply appreciate that in this moment...you are stepping up to meet the challenge in the highest calling of public service," Healey said. "To give of yourselves, to put your life on the line day-in and day-out, to be prepared, to respond to anything and everything that will come your way."

The governor also commented that as she inspected the class prior to swearing them in, just how fit the members looked after going through the grueling months-long training.

Perhaps owing to the difficulty of becoming a state trooper and successfully completing the training, 249 trainees began the course at the end of February, with 165 making it to Thursday’s ceremony.

The new state troopers will be assigned to barracks across Massachusetts and will go through three months of field training as they work with veteran members of the department.

The ceremony was also attended by former Governor Charlie Baker.

