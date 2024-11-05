© 2024 Maine Public

Angela Alsobrooks wins Senate seat in Maryland

By Ayana Archie
Published November 5, 2024 at 10:56 PM EST
Democratic Senate candidate for Maryland Angela Alsobrooks arrives to speak at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Md., on Aug.15.
DREW ANGERER
/
AFP via Getty Images
Democratic Senate candidate for Maryland Angela Alsobrooks arrives to speak at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Md., on Aug.15.

Democrat Angela Alsobrooks has won the Maryland Senate seat against Larry Hogan, the former Republican governor of the state, according to the AP.

As of 10:40 p.m Eastern, Alsobrooks has received 52.1% of votes, and Hogan has gotten 45.5%. Twenty-six percent of the votes have yet to be counted.

AP said it decided to call the race in Alsobrooks's favor given her substantial lead over Hogan during early voting.

Alsobrooks previously served two terms as the Prince George's County executive.

Ayana Archie
