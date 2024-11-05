Angela Alsobrooks wins Senate seat in Maryland

Democrat Angela Alsobrooks has won the Maryland Senate seat against Larry Hogan, the former Republican governor of the state, according to the AP.

As of 10:40 p.m Eastern, Alsobrooks has received 52.1% of votes, and Hogan has gotten 45.5%. Twenty-six percent of the votes have yet to be counted.

AP said it decided to call the race in Alsobrooks's favor given her substantial lead over Hogan during early voting.

Alsobrooks previously served two terms as the Prince George's County executive.

