-
-
-
Measures appeared on the ballot in 41 states and focused on issues ranging from abortion access, to noncitizen voting and marijuana legalization, to legalization of some psychedelics.
-
-
After Oregon and Colorado legalized the use of certain psychedelic drugs over the past few years, voters in Massachusetts rejected a similar proposal.
-
-
-
-
-
In an interview with NPR's Steve Inskeep this morning, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that the Trump administration, which he will likely be a part of, will recommend removing fluoride from the country’s drinking water.