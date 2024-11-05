© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

The Justice Department sending monitors to 27 states for the general election

By Ryan Lucas
Published November 5, 2024 at 4:50 PM EST
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at Scranton High School in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at Scranton High School in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The Justice Department enforces federal laws that protect the rights of Americans to vote. As part of that mission, it regularly sends staff to monitor elections in communities across the U.S.

The department says it is sending monitors to 86 jurisdictions in 27 states to field questions and complaints from the public about possible violations of federal voting rights laws. That includes statutes that prohibit voter intimidation and voter suppression, as well as laws that ensure access to the polls for people with disabilities.

It says complaints about violence, threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place should first be reported immediately to local authorities.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Your Vote 2024Your Vote 2024 NPR
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
See stories by Ryan Lucas