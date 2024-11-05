© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

These are the many states where polls close at 8 p.m. ET

By Rachel Treisman
Published November 5, 2024 at 8:02 PM EST

Polls in several states closed at 8 p.m. ET, including the swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Some polling places in Pennsylvania will see extended hours after some issues earlier today.

The AP will not make any race calls until all the polls in a state are closed — even those with multiple time zones.

Here are all the states where polls closed at 8 p.m. ET:

Statewide:

  • Alabama (Central Time)
  • Connecticut
  • D.C.
  • Delaware
  • Florida (Central Time)
  • Illinois
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • New Hampshire (Remaining polling locations)
  • New Jersey
  • Oklahoma
  • Rhode Island
  • Tennessee

Partial:

  • Michigan (Eastern Time)
  • Kansas (Central Time)
  • North Dakota (Central Time)
  • South Dakota (Central Time)
  • Texas (Central Time)

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Your Vote 2024Your Vote 2024 NPR
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
See stories by Rachel Treisman