Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Amherst fire fighters say town is gambling with residents' safety

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published November 14, 2025 at 5:11 PM EST
Friday November 7, 2025, a three alarm blaze in Amherst, Massachusetts, destroyed an apartment building housing more than 200 people, most of them college students. An unoccupied building under construction collapsed. No injuries were reported. The fire was still being suppressed 24 hours later.
Whatley Fire Department
/
facebook
Friday November 7, 2025, a three alarm blaze in Amherst, Massachusetts, destroyed an apartment building housing more than 200 people, most of them college students. An unoccupied building under construction collapsed. No injuries were reported. The fire was still being suppressed 24 hours later.

Several days after a Nov. 7 blaze at Olympia Place in Amherst, Massachusetts, was contained, union fire fighters are calling on town management to fully staff the department.

The fire, which destroyed an apartment complex and displaced 232 people, "tested the limits of the Amherst Fire Department," the union fire fighters said in a statement.

When the fire was first called in, "initial reports were dire, citing a building fully involved with explosions heard," the statement said. Despite the severity, "the Amherst Fire Department’s initial response was immediately strained," as staff were deployed on other calls.

Due to the heavy fire load, the sheer size of the incident, and a limited water supply, fire fighters said the blaze quickly consumed an apartment building adjacent to the initial fire.

"This incident serves as a critical warning, as our town includes numerous high-occupancy structures," they said.

As additional alarms went out last week, fire departments from around western Massachusetts responded to help. But the town of Amherst can't consistently deplete on mutual aid fire fighters said.

"We are once again calling on Mr. [Paul] Bockelman and the Town Council to immediately stop gambling with resident safety and finally make the Amherst Fire Department a priority by adding an additional 18 career firefighters to the department - bringing the department in line with national average staffing levels. "

Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman said in an email to NEPM, public safety remains "one of the town's highest priorities," adding that recent town investments include $2 million for two new fire trucks and the addition of four firefighter positions.

Bockelman acknowledged that an open fire fighter position is "frozen" in the current budget.

Town officials plan an analysis of how the Olympia Place fire was responded to, Bockelman said. He said he also plans to review all department staffing levels in the coming months.

The town's union firefighters have advocated in past years for additional staffing to serve the town and the university, based on recommendations from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

For a fire at Olympia Place, that's a minimum of 28 firefighters for "the initial response to a fire of this size," the fire fighter union statement said.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show The Exchange and an editor at PRX's The World.
See stories by Jill Kaufman