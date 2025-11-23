Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Advocates say proposed federal rule change could make it harder to gain permanent legal status

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published November 23, 2025 at 8:14 PM EST
Attendees at a citizenship ceremony on Friday, June 27th in Portland.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Attendees at a citizenship ceremony on Friday, June 27 in Portland.

Immigration advocates in Maine say a proposed federal rule change could make it harder to gain permanent legal status.

Changes to the so-called "public charge" rule would allow immigration officers to factor in an applicant's past use of government program such as Medicaid or SNAP.

Ruben Torres is with the Maine Immigrants Rights Coalition.

"Folks who are taxpayers and may need to access taxpayer funded systems down the road will be penalized in their changing of status for needing to access such taxpayer funded services," Torres said.

Torres says officials may also be able to consider factors such as obesity and disabilities.

His group is also worried that these changes could cause direct harm as families avoid seeking medical care and other services for fear it could hurt their immigration cases.
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider