Advocates say proposed federal rule change could make it harder to gain permanent legal status

Immigration advocates in Maine say a proposed federal rule change could make it harder to gain permanent legal status.

Changes to the so-called "public charge" rule would allow immigration officers to factor in an applicant's past use of government program such as Medicaid or SNAP.

Ruben Torres is with the Maine Immigrants Rights Coalition.

"Folks who are taxpayers and may need to access taxpayer funded systems down the road will be penalized in their changing of status for needing to access such taxpayer funded services," Torres said.

Torres says officials may also be able to consider factors such as obesity and disabilities.

His group is also worried that these changes could cause direct harm as families avoid seeking medical care and other services for fear it could hurt their immigration cases.