Coach Jason Candle brings strong track record and recruiting muscle to UConn football

UConn’s push to solidify its football resurgence entered a new chapter this week as the university introduced Jason Candle as its next head coach. Candle, 46, arrives from Toledo, where he posted 10 straight winning seasons and built one of the Mid-American Conference’s most consistently successful programs.

Aman Kidwai, who covers the Huskies for the UConn blog and Storrs Central, attended Candle’s introductory press conference and said the early reviews from fans and insiders alike are strong.

“First impressions? So far, so good,” he said. “Seems like a no-nonsense guy really excited about the opportunity at UConn … It does seem like a really strong hire.”

What UConn and Candle see in each other

Kidwai pointed to Candle’s track record as a stabilizing force at a time of rapid change in college athletics.

“No losing seasons in 10 years, two 11-win campaigns, 8+ wins in each of the last four years,” he said. “As everything is changing up radically around college sports, he’s been able to maintain a consistent winning program.”

Candle’s recruiting history was another key factor. Under his leadership, Toledo assembled what Kidwai and others said were “the three best recruiting classes in all of MAC history” over the past three years.

As for what drew Candle to Storrs, Kidwai said the coach made clear he sees rare alignment and support at UConn — from the university president to Gov. Ned Lamont.

“He doubled his salary,” Kidwai added. “UConn’s NIL support is known to be quite strong for the Group of Five level… with a significant increase expected this offseason.”

A thorough pursuit

Athletic Director David Benedict pursued Candle aggressively, Kidwai said, noting Benedict traveled to Central Michigan to watch Toledo’s final regular-season game in person. He followed that by taking Candle on a 10-hour tour across Connecticut. And, finally, Benedict enlisted legendary UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma to help seal the deal.

“The opportunity to work alongside proven incredible winners like Geno Auriemma or Dan Hurley … was part of it,” Kidwai said.

What Candle will — and won’t — do before the Fenway Bowl

Following the departure of successful former Head Coach Jim Mora to Colorado State, Candle won’t be coaching UConn when it plays Army in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 27. Offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis is serving as interim coach as the Huskies chase a 10th win — something the program has never achieved in the FBS era. Kidwai says Candle will spend his December focusing on bigger picture issues.

“[Candle] is going to be putting his staff together,” Kidwai said. “He’s going to be immediately talking to the guys currently on the roster whose names are in the portal to try and retain them… and figuring out his roster plan for what next year’s team is going to look like.”

Kidwai said expectations are to maintain momentum, not rebuild, even though UConn is graduating a large group of veteran contributors.

No auditions for current staff

Despite the transition, Kidwai said there is no sense that current UConn assistants are competing to keep their jobs.

“As is normally what happens… the new guy comes in and wants to bring in his own people,” he said. “Their focus… is really on finishing the job for this team.”

Toledo-to-Connecticut pipeline likely to continue

Asked whether UConn fans should expect a wave of Toledo transfers or incoming freshman commitment flips from Candle’s most recent recruiting classes, Kidwai didn’t hesitate.

“I think that’s a fair guess,” he said. “Looks like there’s a couple of O-linemen, a couple of front-seven players who are really productive.”

Home schedule, fan energy could fuel a fast start

UConn has posted back-to-back nine-win seasons, and fans filled Rentschler Field at levels unseen in years. Kidwai said that momentum, combined with Candle’s arrival and a compelling 2026 home slate, gives the program a chance to keep building.

“The hire has excited the fan base,” he said. “It’s a really strong home slate… If they’re resourced the way we are being told, then the turnover from this offseason should not be a major problem.”

Conference future still uncertain

Candle’s hiring may not directly move UConn closer to joining a major conference, Kidwai said, but continued winning will.

“Two nine-win seasons in a row is what has put UConn in a much better place on that radar,” he said. As conference realignment reshuffles later this decade, he believes the Big 12 or ACC could take interest.

In the meantime, UConn could consider a football-only membership in a mid-major league, he said — a topic Candle addressed cautiously.

“He said, ‘Who knows what the future holds?’”