Lamont signs controversial new housing law

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont held a signing ceremony in Norwalk on Monday for a controversial housing bill he had officially signed into law just before Thanksgiving.

https://ct-n.com/ Governor Ned Lamont signs CT's new housing law surrounded by lawmakers, municpal leaders and housing advcocates

The governor used the signing ceremony, which was held at a recently completed public housing development in Norwalk, to emphasize the state’s need for more affordable housing.

“I hear what all the naysayers are saying, but it is important, and it's key to the future of our state,” Lamont said, referring to Republican lawmakers and others who had opposed the bill, claiming it would override local zoning.

“It gives young people the very best opportunity,” Lamont said. “And their grandparents, if they want to downsize, they can do that as well. You are not serious about affordability, unless you are serious about housing.”

Lamont vetoed an earlier version of the bill that passed during the regular legislative session in response to opposition from towns in Fairfield County and along the Long Island coastline.

He then garnered bipartisan support from mayors and first selectmen for a revised version of the bill, which the majority of Democrats passed in a special legislative session last month.