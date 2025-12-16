In a letter of mourning, Brown president confirms identifies of students killed in mass shooting

Brown University issued an open letter from its president mourning the loss of two undergraduate students killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at the school.

“These were two young people whose amazing promise was extinguished too soon,” Christina Paxson said, confirming their identities as Ella Cook, a sophomore, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a freshman in his first semester of college.

“Before releasing their names, it was important that we give their families some space to grieve,” Paxson said on Tuesday, “but now it is important that we never forget them.”

Cook came from Mountain Brook, Alabama, the letter said, where she distinguished herself as an accomplished competitive pianist and a leader in her church community. Paxson said she joined Brown’s Alpha Chi Omega sorority and served as vice president of the university’s Republican Club. Cook was interested in French and Francophone studies.

“As I learn more about the vitality she radiated, I wish so much that I had the opportunity to know her,” Paxson said.

“I feel the same about Mukhammad,” her letter continued, “who was known for being driven, conscientious and disciplined, particularly as he pursued his deep ambition to make a positive impact in the world by becoming a neurosurgeon.”

Joshua Wheeler / Ocean State Media Flowers laid by mourners rest at a memorial on the Brown University campus for the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting.

Umurzokov was a U.S. dual citizen from Uzbekistan who graduated from Midlothian High School in Virginia, Paxson said. He planned to concentrate in biochemistry and molecular biology, according to the letter.

The university is still considering plans for how to memorialize the students during the spring semester, Paxson said. In the meantime, most classes, exams, and final papers have been canceled.

Paxson’s statement extended condolences to Cook’s parents, Anna and Richard, and her siblings, Richard and Mary; as well as Mukhammad’s parents, Fazliddin and Gulnoza, and his sisters, Rukhsora and Samara.

Nine other students were injured during Saturday’s shooting, but the university said it will not release their names out of concern for the students’ privacy. The statement said most of them remain in the hospital in stable condition.

The manhunt for the gunman continued on Tuesday, a day after Providence police released new images of the person they believe is responsible for Saturday’s mass shooting.

This story was originally published by Ocean State Media. It was shared as part of the New England News Collaborative.