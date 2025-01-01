Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

A Collection of Short Films

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., December 25 at 10:00 pm
Fri., December 26 at 2:00 am
Sat., December 27 at 2:00 pm
Sun., December 28 at 4:00 pm

Four short films representing multiple genres:


 

Liquid, Fragile, Perishable

Every Christmas for the past 17 years, the filmmakers' mother has baked over 26 dozen cookies. They wanted to explore why.
Produced by Ryan Scura and Ian Scura.
Running time: 8 min. 33 secs.
 
 

Within the Crystal Hills

An iron worker named Sawyer ventures into the White Mountains to bring his beloved Carrigain a precious diamond.
Produced by Griffen "The" Hansen.
Running time: 9 min.
 
 

The Clockmaker

Step into the world of master clockmaker Paul Fournier, where he spends each day immersed in the steady ticking of his workshop.
Produced by Jason Derrick & Kevin Brusie.
Running time: 3 min. 36 secs.
 
 

Maine's Television Time Machine

Remember the magic of TV when it was new? Return to the 1950s and early 1960s and meet the people on the streets.
Produced by Northeast Historic Film
Running time: 35 min.