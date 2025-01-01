A Collection of Short Films

Liquid, Fragile, Perishable Every Christmas for the past 17 years, the filmmakers' mother has baked over 26 dozen cookies. They wanted to explore why.

Produced by Ryan Scura and Ian Scura.

Running time: 8 min. 33 secs.

Within the Crystal Hills An iron worker named Sawyer ventures into the White Mountains to bring his beloved Carrigain a precious diamond.

Produced by Griffen "The" Hansen.

Running time: 9 min.

The Clockmaker Step into the world of master clockmaker Paul Fournier, where he spends each day immersed in the steady ticking of his workshop.

Produced by Jason Derrick & Kevin Brusie.

Running time: 3 min. 36 secs.