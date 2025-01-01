A Collection of Short Films
Thur., December 25 at 10:00 pm
Fri., December 26 at 2:00 am
Sat., December 27 at 2:00 pm
Sun., December 28 at 4:00 pm
Four short films representing multiple genres:
Liquid, Fragile, Perishable
Every Christmas for the past 17 years, the filmmakers' mother has baked over 26 dozen cookies. They wanted to explore why.
Within the Crystal Hills
An iron worker named Sawyer ventures into the White Mountains to bring his beloved Carrigain a precious diamond.
The Clockmaker
Step into the world of master clockmaker Paul Fournier, where he spends each day immersed in the steady ticking of his workshop.
Maine's Television Time Machine
Remember the magic of TV when it was new? Return to the 1950s and early 1960s and meet the people on the streets.