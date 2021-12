Thursdays at 9:00 pm

Saturdays at 2:00 pm

About the Maine Public Film Series:

Each month, Maine Public curates a diverse offering of independently produced films that showcase people, places, and topics of New England and Atlantic Canada. These are independent voices and viewpoints – reflective and relevant to our diverse Maine communities and audiences. These are stories that matter. Filmmakers, partners, and creators are encouraged to get in touch with Executive Producer Laura Schenck to discuss their projects and potential inclusion in the series.