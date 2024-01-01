A Sea Change is a short film about the women driving seaweed farming in Maine. Maine leads the nation in farmed seaweed production, but getting here was no easy task. Three women leading Maine’s farmed seaweed sector have a candid and honest conversation about their motivations, challenges, and hopes for the future of the Maine coast.

Produced by GoodFight Media with support from the World Wildlife Fund and the Maine Aquaculture Association.

Featuring Briana Warner, Jodi Brewer, Morgan-Lea Fogg, and Pamela Coggins.