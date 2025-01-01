A homeowner sets out to find information about his new neighbors, the beavers. That is the premise of “New Neighbors the Beavers of Allen Brook” a documentary filmed over the course of a year in Williston, Vermont.

The film investigates recent beaver activity in Williston, the origin of the species and their influence on the area, the beavers’ effect on the Williston landscape, the town’s approach to handling the beaver population and the need for beavers to help battle the climate crisis. By telling this personal story of the beavers’ impact on the two sections of the Allen Brook in Williston the filmmaker tells the very public story of mankind’s ongoing conflicts with nature.

New Neighbors the Beavers of Allen Brook was produced by Heltz Family Films.