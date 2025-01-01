Bangor Studio/Membership Department
New Neighbors the Beavers of Allen Brook

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., June 12 at 9:00 pm
Fri., June 13 at 1:00 am
Sat., June 14 at 2:00 pm
A beaver swimming in water. Green trees are reflected in the wavy surface. Words: New Neighbors the Beavers of Allen Brook, a Heltz Family Film.

A homeowner sets out to find information about his new neighbors, the beavers. That is the premise of “New Neighbors the Beavers of Allen Brook” a documentary filmed over the course of a year in Williston, Vermont.

The film investigates recent beaver activity in Williston, the origin of the species and their influence on the area, the beavers’ effect on the Williston landscape, the town’s approach to handling the beaver population and the need for beavers to help battle the climate crisis. By telling this personal story of the beavers’ impact on the two sections of the Allen Brook in Williston the filmmaker tells the very public story of mankind’s ongoing conflicts with nature.

New Neighbors the Beavers of Allen Brook was produced by Heltz Family Films.