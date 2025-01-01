BUILDING HOPE: Ending Homelessness
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., September 25 at 9:00 pm
Fri., September 26 at 1:00 am
Sat., September 27 at 2:00 pm
Sun., September 28 at 4:00 pm
One of the worst societal traumas of this century, BUILDING HOPE: Ending Homelessness puts a face on those experiencing homelessness and tells us it could happen to anyone.
But there is hope. We can all make a difference.
This film was produced by Kane-Lewis Productions.