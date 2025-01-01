Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Christa

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., September 4 at 9:00 pm
Fri., September 5 at 1:00 pm
Sat., September 6 at 2:00 pm
Sun., September 7 at 4:00 pm
Christa McCauliffe jumping in a classroom with a toy rocket ship in her hand.

America’s first teacher selected for space; Christa McAuliffe is the focus of a powerful documentary about the creation of a statue commemorating her remarkable legacy. The statue unveiled September 2024 on the New Hampshire State House lawn was sculpted by renowned Idaho artist Benjamin Victor.

This documentary celebrates Christa's life and her enduring legacy. Through interviews with former students, New Hampshire dignitaries and educators, she is remembered as a teacher who believed that ordinary people could achieve extraordinary things.

Christa was produced by New Hampshire PBS.