In June 1919 noted film star Edgar Jones came to Augusta, Maine to sign a contract with local businessmen to create Edgar Jones Productions, a film company that would create “North Woods” stories in a series of 2-reel films to be shot in the Augusta area and along the Kennebec River.

Jones directed and starred in 25 films between 1919 and 1921. Only 5 are known to survive. Cupid, Registered Guide premiered at the Colonial Theater in Augusta on November 6, 1921.