Making Cape Point: A Coastal Maine Collage

James Groleau couldn’t wait to leave Maine and to begin his life, so at 17 he ran away to Boston. And then he went incommunicado – not speaking to any friends or family for two years. During this time he traveled Europe with the goal of trying to figure out who he was. Was he successful? It depends on who you ask. But he eventually did return to Maine, where he now spends summers at his home in Sorrento, tending his garden and working on his art.

In this film, we follow James as he creates a collage, from an initial sketch of a promontory on remote Wass Island to the completion of the piece, and we listen in as he talks about his past and his bohemian lifestyle.

This film was produced by Rick Groleau and Picked Wiss.