Salmon Restoration on the Penobscot River

Penobscot Nation shares their perspectives on the importance of Atlantic Salmon to their Tribe and their efforts to restore this native species, which is endangered in the United States and found only in a few rivers in Maine in concerningly small numbers. This is the story of an inspiring collaboration between scientists and the State of Maine’s Department of Marine Resources and the Penobscot Nation’s Department of Natural Resources and others who worked together on the “Salmon for Maine’s Rivers” project to help bring Atlantic Salmon back home to Penobscot Nation waters.

This short film follows salmon restoration efforts on the release of adult egg-bearing salmon into the river and following the team of scientists who tracked and studied these fish.

Penobscot Elder and longtime river advocate Butch Phillips emphasizes the importance of salmon to the Penobscot Nation as a traditional food. DNR staff describe their hopes for the future of Atlantic Salmon in their watershed: “I hope that our future generations are able to experience Salmon in a way that I haven’t” says Madeline Huerth, a Penobscot Nation citizen and Water Resources Field/Lab Technician at the Penobscot Nation Department of Natural Resources, “I hope that future generations are able …to live like how our ancestors used to and I hope our ecosystems just keep getting healthier.”

This film was produced by Sunlight Media Collective.