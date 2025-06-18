Antiques Roadshow is coming to Maine this June! They'll visit Boothbay on Wednesday, June 18th. This is a ticketed event only. If you entered the Antiques Roadshow Sweepstakes for tickets, you will hear by April 7th if you were selected.



It’s an anniversary year for Antiques Roadshow. Part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt, PBS’s most-watched series comes to Boothbay as part of its 30th Season to capture tales of family heirlooms, flea market finds, and everyday items that have been sitting in plain sight.

What makes this event even more special is that this is the first time Antiques Roadshow has come to Maine!

If you are interested in volunteering at the event, please send an email to sbonang@mainepublic.org. and we will add you to the list of potential volunteers. Closer to the event you will receive a survey that will help us select the final slate of volunteers.

Note that volunteers need to attend an in-person training on Tuesday, June 17th in the afternoon and be available starting at 6:00 am in the morning on June 18th. The event day has the potential to extend to around 12 hours.