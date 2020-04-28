Maine's wild fisheries are in flux, but aquaculture is growing fast here. Old ways of farming seafood are adapting to new technologies and jobs are being created. "Aquaculture's Next Wave" visits the cutting edge of aquaculture innovation, from oysters to eels, and its new opportunities and, sometimes, new controversies.
In the course of reporting our recent series "Aquaculture's Next Wave," Maine Public reporter Fred Bever conducted myriad research and interviews, much of…
In “Aquaculture’s Next Wave,” we’ve been reporting on innovation in Maine’s growing seafood farming industry. In the final segment, we look at the…
In our special series “Aquaculture’s Next Wave,” we’re looking at new technologies and farming techniques that are expanding the industry’s potential in…
Many Mainers are familiar with the state’s lucrative fishery for transparent “glass eels,” or elvers. They can fetch thousands of dollars a pound when…
The commercial fishing industry is always beset by uncertainty. But in the Gulf of Maine, climate change is amplifying the risks. The waters off Maine are…
Maine's 21st century saltwater farmers are using new techniques and technology to produce scallops, oysters, salmon and eels — to name just a few. All…
This week we’re taking a deep dive into aquaculture and its potential to add real value to the state’s coastal economies. In “Aquaculture’s Next Wave” we…
A growing cadre of entrepreneurs think seaweed could help Maine lead a new revolution in American farming. Move over kale – there’s a new super-food on…