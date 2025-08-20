Portland officials expect to earn $185,000 from hosting the Back Cove Music Festival

The city of Portland is expecting to earn roughly $185,000 from hosting the Back Cove Music Festival earlier this month.

Festival organizers committed to donating $100,000 to the Portland Parks Conservancy, a nonprofit group that works to improve city parks, and to pay the city $1 per ticket. The remaining money comes from park maintenance, permits and licenses and more.

City officials say there was minimal damage to Payson Park over the course of the festival and the restoration of Park grounds will not exceed the $5,000 deposit the city received.

Across departments, officials agreed the event was well managed and have no objection to the promoters submitting a future festival permit.