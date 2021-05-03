© 2021 Maine Public
Business and Economy

Six Female Coaches Allege Colby College Pays Them Less Than Male Counterparts

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published May 3, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT
Coaches Equal Pay
Robert F. Bukaty
/
Associated press
FILE — In this Friday, Jan. 23, 2015 file photo Miller Library towers above the Colby College campus, in Waterville, Maine. Six female coaches at Colby College have filed a complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission alleging they are paid significantly less than their male counterparts. The complaint, filed in March of 2021, says the coaches were told male coaches had "higher market value" and that the Waterville school's men's athletic teams receive more resources than women's teams.

Six female coaches at Colby College have filed a complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission alleging they are paid significantly less than their male counterparts.

The complaint says the coaches were told male coaches had ``higher market value.'' The complaint was filed in March.

Colby College and the coaches issued a one-paragraph joint statement Friday saying they are ``working together productively and collaboratively'' through the Human Rights Commission and they are abiding by confidentiality rules.

Maine Human Rights Commission Executive Director Amy Sneirson declined to say if Colby has responded to the complaint, but added that the process can take between 18 months and two years to complete.

