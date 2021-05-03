Six Female Coaches Allege Colby College Pays Them Less Than Male Counterparts

Six female coaches at Colby College have filed a complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission alleging they are paid significantly less than their male counterparts.

The complaint says the coaches were told male coaches had ``higher market value.'' The complaint was filed in March.

Colby College and the coaches issued a one-paragraph joint statement Friday saying they are ``working together productively and collaboratively'' through the Human Rights Commission and they are abiding by confidentiality rules.

Maine Human Rights Commission Executive Director Amy Sneirson declined to say if Colby has responded to the complaint, but added that the process can take between 18 months and two years to complete.