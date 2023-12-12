Maine gets $27 million for improvements to Route 1

Maine will get $27 million in federal funding for improvements to Route 1 outside of Frenchville.

The project will make repairs to two sections of the road, improving access to the hospital and the university in Fort Kent.

The renovations will lower maintenance costs and better accommodate foot and bicycle traffic.

Mitch Landrieu is the White House infrastructure coordinator and senior advisor to the president.

"It's gonna really improve access to the Northern Maine Medical Center and the University of Maine at Fort Kent, and all of the other areas in between, and make it safer and better and faster for everybody- and as a consequence, it's gonna improve people's lives," he said.

The funding comes as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program.

"I don't need to tell the folks in Maine that rural roads face a disproportionately high rate of fatalities, and many rural roads and bridges are in really poor condition," Landrieu said. "So today's awards are going to improve safety and reliability and quality of life for folks."

Nationally, the grant program will designate $645 million to 18 projects in 18 states.