Budget dispute emerges in Hancock County over K9 postions

A budget dispute has emerged in Hancock County between the sheriff and a county commissioner who wants to cut one of two K9 positions.

Commissioner Bill Clark said it would cost more than $40,000 for the dog and training a deputy handler.

But Lt. Dakota Dupuis said the sheriff's office believes the second dog, which has been included in the budget since 2022, is a valuable asset to the community.

"It wasn't something we're looking to expand we just want to keep the current staffing levels that we have," Dupuis said.

Dupuis said the Sheriff's Office patrol union agreed to slash the $15,000 stipend to care for the dogs to save some money, but believes the second dog should be kept in service.

"Basically what the union is willing to do is to accept less compensation to be able to provide the same level of services and maintain that second canine unit. We feel it's a benefit to the sheriff's and but also the citizens," Dupuis said.

The public has been weighing on the sheriff's office Facebook page, with most in favor of keeping the second K9 team.

The next Commissioner's meeting is February 19.