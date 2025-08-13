Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Union members join UMaine grad workers to call for fair contract negotiation

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published August 13, 2025 at 5:15 PM EDT
The University of Maine graduate student workers union was joined by union members from around the state at the University of Maine Orono campus, as they call on the university system to reach a fair contract.
Kaitlyn Budion
/
Maine Public
The University of Maine graduate student workers union was joined by union members from around the state at the University of Maine Orono campus, as they call on the university system to reach a fair contract.

Union members from across the state joined graduate student workers at the University of Maine in Orono today, to call for fair contract negotiations.

The graduate workers union has been in negotiations for its first contract for more than 630 days, and said the current pay and benefits are far behind what are offered at UMaine's peer universities.

Members of other Maine unions joined in solidarity, and said graduate workers are a key part of many industries' success in the state.

Eric McLean is a member of United Steel Workers, and works at Nine Dragons paper mill in Rumford.

"Our workforce benefits from their research," he said. "They instruct classes, educate the future employees of Maine pulp and paper mills. These graduate workers deserve a living wage, good benefits and safe working conditions."

Kaia De Vries is a teaching assistant in the math department, and said she is paid the minimum master's student stipend of $17,000 over nine months. She said after unexpected housing and car expenses, she had to get a second job — leaving her with far less time for her teaching and her own classwork.

"It was disheartening for me to know that I wasn't able to give 100% to my students and focus on my teaching," she said. "We are demanding that the university and the UMaine system give us the wages we need to support ourselves, the health care we need to take care of ourselves, and the benefits and protections that are standard across unions and for other graduate workers."

Samantha Warren, spokesperson for the University of Maine System, said the contributions of graduate student workers are valued, and the system continues to bargain in good faith.

But Warren said the system's budget depends on state appropriations and federal grants and contracts, many of which have been impacted in recent months.
Business and Economy
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion