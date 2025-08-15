Canadian border crossings into Maine down again in July

Canadian border crossings into Maine continued to drop last month.

New data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows roughly 277,000 people entered Maine in July, down 28% compared to last year.

Typically, July and August are the busiest months for Canadians crossing the border into Maine, according to historic CBP data.

And July marks the sixth consecutive month that border crossings into Maine have declined over the previous year.

Maine has seen about a 25% decrease in Canadian visitors since January. It comes as Gov. Janet Mills has tried to bolster Maine's relationship with Canada, amid an escalating trade war initiated by President Donald Trump.