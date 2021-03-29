border crossings

-
A federal lawsuit filed by ACLU affiliates in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont challenges the use of checkpoints by the U.S. Border Patrol nearly 100…
-
SWANTON, Vt. - Federal data show the number of people apprehended for illegally crossing from Canada into the United States along its northern border has…
-
Congress has passed a Senate crafted bill providing $4.6 billion for humanitarian aid for those seeking asylum in the United States. Sen. Angus King…
-
The U.S. Border Patrol is running daily citizenship checks on buses traveling from Fort Kent toward the state's interior and making periodic checks on…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Gov. Paul LePage says that eight unaccompanied children who crossed the nation's border illegally have been placed in Maine.LePage…