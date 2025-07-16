Canadian border crossings into Maine continue to fall. New data released by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency shows crossings in June down more than 25% over 2024.

210,000 people entered Maine in June, down 90,000 from last year.

Border crossings increased through December but have consistently remained below last years' numbers since President Trump took office in January.

Maine has seen an almost 30% decrease in Canadian visitors since January, a sharper decline than the rest of the country. Nationally, northern border crossings have dropped by closer to 15%.

This comes as Governor Janet Mills has worked to reaffirm Maine's relationship with Canada and encourage tourists to visit.