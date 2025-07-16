Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Canadian border crossings into Maine continue to fall

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published July 16, 2025 at 4:59 PM EDT
The latest U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows monthly crossings at the Eastport port of entry, which includes Lubec, holding steady during the first four months of 2025, even as crossings statewide have fallen.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
The latest U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows monthly crossings at the Eastport port of entry, which includes Lubec, holding steady during the first four months of 2025, even as crossings statewide have fallen.

Canadian border crossings into Maine continue to fall. New data released by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency shows crossings in June down more than 25% over 2024.

210,000 people entered Maine in June, down 90,000 from last year.

Border crossings increased through December but have consistently remained below last years' numbers since President Trump took office in January.

Maine has seen an almost 30% decrease in Canadian visitors since January, a sharper decline than the rest of the country. Nationally, northern border crossings have dropped by closer to 15%.

This comes as Governor Janet Mills has worked to reaffirm Maine's relationship with Canada and encourage tourists to visit.
Tags
Maine border crossings
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith