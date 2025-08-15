Coast Guard to delay removing navigational buoys after pushback from marine users

The U.S. Coast Guard says it will delay a plan to remove hundreds of navigational buoys from New England waters, following pushback from mariners and federal and state lawmakers in Maine.

The proposal called for the removal of hundreds of buoys in New England waters, including nearly 150 in the Gulf of Maine.

More than 3,000 people commented, according to the Coast Guard. Many were harbormasters, ferry operators and fishermen who rely on the buoys slated for removal, particularly at night or in poor weather. Others said the buoys served as a meeting point for large vessels and pilots, and that emergency boats relied on them to meet routine trips.

The Coast Guard said the buoy changes are intended to support modern navigational needs, because electronic systems are more widely available and affordable.

U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins of Maine joined other senators from New England in asking the Coast Guard to delay their plan.

In an Aug. 12 letter to U.S. senators, the Coast Guard acknowledged their concerns and said it will slow down the project after hearing feedback from marine users.

“I appreciate your concern that the Coast Guard slow down the effort to ensure that the needs of communities and mariners in your states are understood," Michael Emerson, director of marine transportation systems for the U.S. Coast Guard, wrote in a letter, obtained by Maine Public. "Accordingly, the Coast Guard will modify and extend the process."

The Coast Guard said it will issue a revised proposal this fall. The public will have another two months to comment, and then the process will repeat. Changes will be implemented no earlier than 2026.

Another effort to potentially remove some 2,700 buoys from harbors on the New England coast will be announced incrementally starting in 2026, and over the next four years.