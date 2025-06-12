Mariners, Maine lawmakers call on Coast Guard to delay removal of dozens of navigational buoys

A plan from the U.S. Coast Guard to remove dozens of navigational buoys from Maine waters is drawing criticism from mariners, as well as state and federal lawmakers.

The proposal calls for the removal of hundreds of buoys in New England waters, including nearly 100 in Portland Harbor, Penobscot Bay and several Maine rivers.

Two of the buoys slated for removal are in Portland Harbor. Seven total would impact Portland harbor users, said Deputy Harbormaster Hattie Train.

Fishermen, ferry operators and barge companies rely on the buoys, especially at night or during low visibility conditions, she said.

"Even emergency services, like the Portland fireboat or the Long Island fireboat coming up the bay use one of those anchorage buoys in every commute that they make back and forth there, every run," Train said.

Another buoy serves as a meeting point for pilots and vessels entering Portland Harbor.

"That is the rally point for getting the pilots onto a larger vessel as it comes in," Train said.

Most small skiffs don't have electronic navigational systems, and Train pointed out that GPS and radar can fail.

The Board of Harbor Commissioner for Portland sent a letter to the Coast Guard this spring detailing their concerns.

The Coast Guard says the buoy changes are intended to support modern navigational needs, because electronic systems are more widely available and affordable.

Earlier this week, Maine U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King joined other New England senators to voice similar concerns.

"We appreciate the need to modernize, but the Coast Guard and other stakeholders need to maximize navigation safety utilizing all available means — electronic and visual," King and Collins wrote in a June 11 letter. "As you are well aware, mishaps continue to show the need for mariners to competently pilot their vessels, and effective coastal piloting relies on GPS, radar and visual navigational aids, including buoys, beacons, lights, ranges and lighthouses."

This spring, state lawmakers also sent a letter to the Coast Guard to voice opposition.

The Coast Guard is accepting feedback about the proposal through Friday, though U.S. senators have asked the Coast Guard to extend public comment and delay the project until at least next fall.