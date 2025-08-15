Despite pushback from Trump, Maine businesses are more committed than ever to DEI efforts

One of President Donald Trump's first acts in office was to roll back diversity, equity and inclusion programs and initiatives through executive orders. Since then DEI has faced scrutiny and backlash in higher education and in the workplace with some companies ending it all together.

Amid that climate, Inclusion Maine hosted its 4th annual conference this week to hundreds of Maine participants. They say they're more committed than ever to prioritizing DEI efforts.

In a crowded conference room at the Holiday Inn in downtown Portland, more than 500 professionals from across the state are debriefing over lunch. They've spent three days learning why diversity and inclusion are essential for growing talent and bolstering Maine's shrinking workforce.

"The solution that is really available to the state is people from diverse backgrounds that are interested in coming to the United States and making Maine home," said Muhammad Humza Khan, founder of Inclusion Maine.

Khan was born in Pakistan and came to U.S. in 2005. He said he was reluctant to use his full name on job applications because he never heard back from employers. For that reason, he decided networking was important for immigrants in the workforce. The state estimates an additional 75,000 skilled professionals will be needed by 2029. Barb Stoddard, program coordinator at the New Mainer Resource Center, said New Mainers are often highly skilled, underemployed, and could help fill the gap.

"Those of us who are HR professionals, we recognize the need of the labor force and the labor shortages in Maine, and I think that we also recognize the importance of inclusive work environments and welcoming people and having people feel like they belong," said Stoddard.

Khan's work to diversify the labor force has hit some roadblocks under the new administration. The conference was originally scheduled for February but after a flurry of President Trump's anti-DEI executive orders in January, organizers decided to push it back. Ahmad Khan, Muhammad's brother and consultant for Inclusion Maine, said it didn't feel like the right time.

"There was a lot of media attention, you know, we didn't want to be in legal trouble in any way. And moving it was the right choice. Just things calmed down a little bit," said Ahmad Khan.

No sponsors dropped out and Muhammad Khan said attendance was on par with last year. Nate Moody, a partner at Lebel and Harriman Financial Services, said despite the federal policy changes, the tone of the conference was hopeful.

"It's really been, if anything, like, a very uniting aspect to the conference this year is the fact that, like, Hey, we're all in this together. We're all rowing in the same direction. And if anything, it's really, like, magnetized the importance of something like this," said Moody.

Muhammad said there is good reason to hope in Maine because, for the most part, employers across the state have not stopped doing this work. He said some have changed language to avoid being targeted by the Trump administration. But, if those shifts allow organizations to continue doing the work, that's fine by him.

"If you use the word diversity, equity and inclusion. That's amazing. You know, we want, of course, that's what we're working towards. But if you're using the words workforce development, or you're you're using the words, you know, like inclusive hiring or recruiting, all of those, at the end of the day, we're moving towards the same direction," said Muhammad.

Despite changes to language and federal policy, Muhammad said efforts to diversify Maine's workforce will continue.

"No matter what happens with the federal policy shift, the need for talent in the state has not changed," said Muhammad.

Muhammad said he is already planning next year's conference which will return to its usual Spring dates.