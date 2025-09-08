Bangor Studio/Membership Department
August was another busy — and potentially record-setting — month at Acadia

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published September 8, 2025 at 2:09 PM EDT
Tourists sit on the rocks off the Ocean Path Trail in Acadia National Park on June 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
Tourists sit on the rocks off the Ocean Path Trail in Acadia National Park on June 3, 2024.

Acadia National Park again recorded its busiest August in decades, perhaps ever.

The park saw 842,827 visits last month, according to preliminary National Park Service data. That's a 6% year-over-year bump, and it marks the second month in a row that Acadia appears to have set visitation records.

In July, the park recorded about 797,030 visits, also breaking a decades-long record for the month.

Data for the year 1989 show more than 1 million visits to Acadia in August and more than 999,000 visits in July. Historical data shows Acadia logged more than 5.4 million visits in 1989, by far, the highest number ever. But the park began using a different methodology for measuring visitation during the following year and has since suggested that the previous data may be inaccurate.

In recent years since the pandemic, Acadia has logged about 4 million visits a year.

The apparent bump in visitors this summer comes as the park has faced staffing reductions under the Trump administration and a slight decline in international visitors.
