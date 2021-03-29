-
A project designed to establish a full-service intermodal transit hub serving Acadia National Park and nearby communities has received $9 million from the…
-
Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King says legislation he helped craft called the Great American Outdoors Act, will address the billions of dollars in needed repairs…
-
Parks and beaches throughout the state have become even more popular than usual for people looking to get out of the house and combat the isolation of…
-
A historical museum that is part of Maine's popular Acadia National Park will be closed to the public this season as it undergoes rehabilitation work. The…
-
Acadia National Park is developing a reservation system for some of the park's most popular landmarks.A timed-entry system will be tested at Cadillac…
-
BAR HARBOR, Maine - A National Park Service effort to improve dozens of miles of historic carriage roads in Acadia National Park is scheduled to reach…
-
The town of Bar Harbor netted more than three times the revenue it had expected from a new seasonal parking program.Town manager Cornell Knight says new…
-
BAR HARBOR, Maine - It's a sure sign of the changing season in Maine: Acadia National Park's main visitor center is preparing to close for the season. The…
-
Beginning Saturday some electric bicycles or e-bikes will be allowed on Acadia National Park's carriage roads where motorized vehicles have been…
-
BAR HARBOR, Maine - Acadia National Park officials say they have some leeway in regulating so-called e-bikes following an Interior Department directive to…