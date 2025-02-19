8 staff laid off from Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park has been hit by the latest round of layoffs at the National Park Service.
Eight full-time staff were let go Friday, according to the nonprofit Friends of Acadia. Those staff included fee collectors and trail maintenance staff.
The group's President and CEO Eric Stiles said those positions are essential for keeping the park safe for visitors and generating revenue for the park. Acadia collects about $12 million a year in entrance fees.