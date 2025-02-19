Bangor Studio/Membership Department
8 staff laid off from Acadia National Park

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published February 19, 2025 at 5:12 PM EST
Tourists sit on the rocks off the Ocean Path Trail in Acadia National Park on June 3, 2024.
Esta Pratt-Kielley
/
Maine Public
Tourists sit on the rocks off the Ocean Path Trail in Acadia National Park on June 3, 2024.

Acadia National Park has been hit by the latest round of layoffs at the National Park Service.

Eight full-time staff were let go Friday, according to the nonprofit Friends of Acadia. Those staff included fee collectors and trail maintenance staff.

The group's President and CEO Eric Stiles said those positions are essential for keeping the park safe for visitors and generating revenue for the park. Acadia collects about $12 million a year in entrance fees.
Acadia National Park
